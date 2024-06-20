Zong Announces an Exciting Internet Bundle for its MBB customers

Zong 4G has launched an exciting new offer for its mobile broadband (MBB) customers. They can now enjoy 200 GB of flat data for 30 days for just Rs. 3000. Simply, all customers need to dial *6767# from their Zong mobile number to subscribe to the offer.

There are several ways customers can recharge their Zong devices. They can visit any Zong Service Center, franchise, or authorized retailer to recharge their MBB number. On the other hand, Zong offers an online recharge option for users who prefer online transactions. Users can visit this link and afterward use their debit or credit cards to recharge their MBB accounts.

In addition, users can also recharge via the Zong Mobile Broadband Device Portal. To do this, users will have to connect the device to a PC and access the portal at 192.168.8.1. After entering the username and password (both “admin”), customers will have to enter the voucher number in the box to complete the recharge.

With these multiple recharge options, Zong ensures that its customers can easily take advantage of the new data offers, and enjoy high-speed internet without hassle.

Zong Packages

Zong Call Packages

Zong Internet Packages

Zong SMS Packages

Zong Balance Check Code

Zong Advance Loan Code

Zong Internet Settings

Zong WhatsApp Packages