Zong Announces Exciting Reward on Preordering vivo V40 Series

Zong 4G has announced a new exciting offer for its customers, as they can now enjoy free 12GB of data by pre-ordering the latest vivo V40 series. To claim this offer, users just have to dial *4114# upon receiving their new phone and enjoy the free data.

vivo claims that the V40 5G offers a professional-grade camera, co-engineered with ZEISS, and delivers stunning portrait photography and cinematic videos. However, that can only be proved after a detailed review of the phone. In Pakistan, brand ambassadors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem have partnered with vivo to promote this device.

If we talk about the features, the smartphone features a 120Hz 3D curved screen and a 5500mAh BlueVolt battery. The camera setup includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and includes features like AI Aura Light and AI 3D Studio Lighting. Moreover, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and supports up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM. One of the main highlights of the phone is its 80W FlashCharge.

The V40 5g is priced at Rs139,999 and is available for pre-booking from October 2 in Nebula Purple and Moonlight White colors. The official sale begins October 8 in all major mobile markets around the world.

