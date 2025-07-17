The smartphone market in Pakistan is heating up, and Zong is making it more exciting while giving free gifts and data on preordering the vivo X200 FE. If you’re planning to buy a new phone with flagship features and extra perks, Zong’s bundle might be just what you need. Here’s a quick look at what Zong is offering, why it’s better to buy through them, the phone’s main specs, and how you can preorder it today.

Zong has partnered with vivo to bring the vivo X200 FE to its customers with special free add-ons and care services. When you preorder the phone from Zong, you don’t just get the device — you get a complete package that adds more value to your money.

Zong Brings vivo X200 FE with Free Gifts and Data — Preorder Now!

Here’s what you get:

Free vivo Ear Buds and a Ronin R‑09 Luxe Smartwatch (worth PKR 20,000).

and a (worth PKR 20,000). 12 GB free Zong data — you get 2 GB every month for six months.

— you get 2 GB every month for six months. One-time free screen replacement in case of accidental damage.

in case of accidental damage. One-time free battery cover replacement if needed.

if needed. Free protective film and cover for your phone.

for your phone. Two-way courier service for repairs anywhere in Pakistan.

for repairs anywhere in Pakistan. Priority support from a dedicated vivo service manager.

from a dedicated vivo service manager. Zong’s dedicated helpline (0800‑00111) for quick help.

vivo X200 FE Key Specs

This phone comes with all the features you’d expect from a modern flagship:

Display : 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2640 × 1216 resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

: 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2640 × 1216 resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Processor : Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

: Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+. Memory : 12 GB RAM plus up to 12 GB extended RAM, and 512 GB storage.

: 12 GB RAM plus up to 12 GB extended RAM, and 512 GB storage. Battery : 6500 mAh with 90W fast charging.

: 6500 mAh with 90W fast charging. Cameras : Triple rear camera — 50 MP main, 50 MP periscope, and 8 MP ultra-wide. The front camera is 50 MP for sharp selfies.

: Triple rear camera — 50 MP main, 50 MP periscope, and 8 MP ultra-wide. The front camera is 50 MP for sharp selfies. Durability : IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

: IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. Other Features: In-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, NFC, and runs Android 15 with guaranteed updates.

Check More Details Here: vivo X200 FE Launches in Pakistan: Compact Telephoto Flagship with ZEISS Pro-Level Camera and Sleek Design

How to Preorder

Preordering the vivo X200 FE from Zong is very simple:

Go to the official Zong vivo X200 FE page.

Click on the Pre-Order button.

button. Fill out the form with your name, CNIC, city, phone number, and email.

Pick your favourite colour — Black Luxe or Blue Breeze.

Choose your payment option (Cash on Delivery).

Submit the form and wait for confirmation.

Once confirmed, you’ll get your new phone with all the free gifts delivered to your doorstep.

Final Thoughts

Zong’s offer on the vivo X200 FE is a great deal for anyone looking for a new high-end phone with extra perks. You get powerful specs, free gadgets, and extra data, all in one package.

If you’re thinking about an upgrade, this is a good time to grab it. Visit Zong’s website today and place your order before the offer ends!