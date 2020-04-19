Zong Business Customers will Now Get Free Minutes and SMS Daily
Zong has brought another relaxation for its customers. Zong Business Customers will Now Get Free Minutes and SMS Daily. The company has introduced this offer as a responsibility to keep people connected in this lockdown time. So, all the Zong users with line rent below Rs. 500 will get 20 on-net minutes and 20 SMS daily. Moreover, the users whose line rent is Rs. 500 and above will get 50 on-net , minutes and 50 SMS daily. So, now stay connected with your loved ones all the time.
Offered Incentives:
- For Line Rent below Rs. 500/- (20 SMS & On-Net Minutes daily)
- For Line Rent Rs. 500/- & above (50 SMS & On-Net Minutes daily)
- Offer is valid till 30th April 2020.
- Daily Resources will be provided for 30 days.
- The company can discontinue this offer anytime without any notification.
- Resources will be provided automatically to new Corporate Customers.
- Resources will only be provided to active Corporate GSM numbers.
- Offer is applicable on Selected Commercial Corporate GSM Tariffs only.
- Company reserves the rights to provide an offer to selected customers only.