Zong has brought another relaxation for its customers. Zong Business Customers will Now Get Free Minutes and SMS Daily. The company has introduced this offer as a responsibility to keep people connected in this lockdown time. So, all the Zong users with line rent below Rs. 500 will get 20 on-net minutes and 20 SMS daily. Moreover, the users whose line rent is Rs. 500 and above will get 50 on-net , minutes and 50 SMS daily. So, now stay connected with your loved ones all the time.

Zong Business Customers will Now Get Free Minutes and SMS Daily

Offered Incentives:

For Line Rent below Rs. 500/- (20 SMS & On-Net Minutes daily)

For Line Rent Rs. 500/- & above (50 SMS & On-Net Minutes daily)

Check Also: With Zong SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives

Terms and Conditions: