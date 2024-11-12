Zong Busuu Brings Language Learning at Your Fingertips—Just Rs. 5 a Day!

Zong aims to redefine language learning in Pakistan with the highly anticipated Zong Busuu, a new app designed to make mastering a new language simple, affordable, and interactive. For as low as Rs. 5 a day, Zong Busuu offers lessons in 12 languages. It includes vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or any person eager to connect with people across cultures, this app provides the tools to build your language skills and confidence quickly. So, what are you waiting for? Download the app right now and boost your language skills.

Zong Busuu offers three flexible subscription plans:

Daily Plan : Rs. 5

: Rs. 5 Weekly Plan : Rs. 25

: Rs. 25 Monthly Plan: Rs. 70

It is pertinent to mention that all these prices are inclusive of tax. Moreover, these services are only for Zong prepaid customers. The activation/deactivation time for this service is just 15 minutes. You can deactivate by sending “UNSUB” to 5998. For activation, head to the website or download the app.

How Does Zong Busuu Service Work?

Head to the Zong Busuu webpage, you can view the subscription plans and subscribe directly.

If you are connected via Zong mobile data, the system will automatically detect your number, streamlining the process. However, users on Wi-Fi need to enter their number.

After submitting, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) for verification, ensuring secure access to the platform.

Upon registration, you will receive login credentials both on the webpage and via SMS.

Afterward, you will be directed to download the Zong Busuu app, where you can dive into interactive courses in vocabulary, pronunciation, and grammar exercises, all tailored to help them start speaking confidently in their chosen language.

So, are you ready to start your language journey? Check out Zong Busuu’s daily, weekly, and monthly plans and unlock new ways to connect with the world!

