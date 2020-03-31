Zong Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users whose loved ones live in China. Zong China IDD Bundles Lets you Make Unlimited Calls to China. There are two bundles – weekly and monthly. Moreover, these bundles are available for prepaid and postpaid customers. So, all those users who want to make calls to China can subscribe to this offer easily. All prepaid users can get weekly and monthly offers.

Zong Prepaid users can avail the weekly offer in Rs. 250+tax. To get the monthly offer, you need Rs. 750+tax. Here are the details of the packages.

PREPAID USERS Bundle Cost How to Subscribe Weekly Rs.250 Send “Sub CNAW” to 4083 Monthly Rs.750 Send “Sub CNAM” to 4083

For Postpaid users, there is a monthly offer. To subscribe to this offer, you need Rs. 750. Here is how to avail this offer.

POSTPAID USERS Bundle Cost How to Subscribe Monthly Rs.750 Send “Sub CNAM” to 4083

