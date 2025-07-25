Zong Continues Nationwide Cloud Showcase with Grand Event in Islamabad

Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, continued its Z SAIS Cloud showcase with a high-impact event in Islamabad, bringing it to the Capital after a successful series of engagements in Lahore and Karachi that marked a major leap in the country’s digital transformation journey.

Z SAIS Cloud signals a natural progression in Zong’s journey, extending beyond connectivity to deliver business-ready solutions aligned with the strategic priorities of modern enterprises. The Islamabad event offered more than just product updates, it was a curated platform designed to reflect how far the Z SAIS Cloud initiative has come since its kickoff in Lahore and its powerful reception in Karachi, underscoring Zong’s role in enabling nationwide innovation.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of additional strategic partnerships with leading enterprises, including Cymax Technologies, Pak Gulf, and Appologix. These new signings, marked a significant expansion of the cloud ecosystem and underlined growing cross-sector interest in business-ready and locally hosted cloud solutions.

Reflecting on the occasion, Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions, Zong, said:

“This showcase was never just about launching a platform; it was about listening, engaging, and building momentum with the right partners. Our transformation is strategic, not cosmetic; rooted in a deep commitment to enabling enterprise innovation and delivering business-ready solutions that serve Pakistan’s evolving digital ambitions. As we conclude this nationwide showcase, it’s clear that the future of cloud in the country will be shaped by collaboration, built on trust, and driven by local purpose.”

The Islamabad event marked another key milestone in Zong’s ongoing nationwide journey with Z SAIS Cloud, strengthening its position as the trusted enabler of Pakistan’s digital future and setting the stage for deeper enterprise collaboration, innovation, and business-ready cloud-first growth across industries.

