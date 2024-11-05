Zong & Cozmetica Team Up for Exclusive Beauty Deals on My Zong App

Attention Zong Users! If you are looking to glam up and save big, Zong has got you covered. Zong has partnered with Cozmetica to bring exclusive beauty deals for My Zong App users. This collaboration brings incredible discounts, with savings of up to 40% on a wide range of premium beauty products. The cherry on top is that you can save an additional Rs 500 on your purchases by entering a promo code at checkout. So, what are you waiting for? Head to My Zong App now and enjoy amazing deals.

Zong x Cozmetica Brings Up to 40% Off on My Zong App

Cozmetica is a go-to place for beauty lovers in Pakistan. The online beauty site contains everything from skincare essentials to makeup must-haves. Through this collaboration, Zong customers can get exclusive access to top-notch brands and products, all at a fraction of the price. If you want to stock up on any of your favorite Maybelline, Rimmel, Eveline, or any other products, this is the best time. Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to enhance your beauty routine at amazing discounts of up to 40% off.

The process to avail of these offers is quite simple:

Download or open the My Zong App

Browse the dedicated Cozmetica section

Enjoy seamless shopping with unbeatable discounts

Enter promo code “Extra500” at checkout to get further discounts.

So, if you’re looking to level up your beauty collection and save big while doing so, don’t miss out on Zong x Cozmetica’s exclusive deals. Double the glam, double the savings!

Check Out: Zong 4G and JS Zindigi Partner Up to Facilitate Users with Banking-as-a-Service Integration in My Zong App – PhoneWorld