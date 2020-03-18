Enjoy Zong Daily Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 19+tax
Zong Daily Punjab Offer is a convenience to those who make calls to other networks. The offer gives you a lot of off-net minutes, MBs and SMS. The offer is valid for one day. After subscribing to this offer, Zong users will get 75 off-net minutes, 75 MBs and 500 SMS for one day. As its name suggests, the offer is available for Zong users in Punjab.
As mentioned above, Zong user can avail this offer in Rs. 19+tax. Also, you can subscribe to its offer on the load of Rs. 25. Moreover, you can subscribe to this offer by dialing *376#.
Offered Incentives:
- 75 all-network minutes
- 75 MB
- 500 SMS
How to Avail this Offer?
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *376#
Price:
- Zong users can vail this offer in just Rs. 19+tax
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day only.
Terms and Conditions:
- These offers are location-based and can be changed at any time.
- Standard tariff will be applicable on internet, calls and SMS made from outside the offer boundary.
- These offers are not auto-recursive.
- No call set-up charges are applicable.
- Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies