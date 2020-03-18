Zong Daily Punjab Offer is a convenience to those who make calls to other networks. The offer gives you a lot of off-net minutes, MBs and SMS. The offer is valid for one day. After subscribing to this offer, Zong users will get 75 off-net minutes, 75 MBs and 500 SMS for one day. As its name suggests, the offer is available for Zong users in Punjab.

Enjoy Zong Daily Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 19+tax

As mentioned above, Zong user can avail this offer in Rs. 19+tax. Also, you can subscribe to its offer on the load of Rs. 25. Moreover, you can subscribe to this offer by dialing *376#.

Offered Incentives:

75 all-network minutes

75 MB

500 SMS

How to Avail this Offer?

Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *376#

Price:

Zong users can vail this offer in just Rs. 19+tax

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions: