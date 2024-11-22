Zong Discount Offer: Avail 20% Off on Chughtai Lab Services

Zong keeps bringing amazing offers for its customers. In a recent development, Zong 4G has collaborated with Chughtai Lab, a renowned name in diagnostic and radiology services, to offer a flat 20% discount on all lab tests and radiology services. This initiative highlights Zong’s commitment to promoting health and wellness across Pakistan. Whether it’s routine checkups, diagnostic tests, or specialized imaging services, Zong users can now avail of these services at reduced rates without compromising quality. So, what are you waiting for? Avail this Zong discount offer to keep a check on your health.

Zong Discount Offer: 20% Off on Chughtai Lab Services To Keep A Check On Your Health

The process is simple and hassle-free. Zong users can redeem the exclusive discount code via the MyZong App. By using the promo code while paying for any Chughtai health services, users can get a flat 20% discount.

With the rising cost of healthcare, this partnership is a timely relief for many. Chughtai Lab has a nationwide network of collection centers and state-of-the-art facilities making it a trusted choice for medical testing. The discount will apply to both walk-in patients and those booking services online, making it suitable for users to maintain their health without straining their budget. Download the MyZong App today to claim your discount code and take a proactive step toward your well-being!

