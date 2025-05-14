Zong Empowers Marginalized Students at Kohsar School with Digital Education

Zong, has taken another step toward bridging the digital divide by revamping the digital learning lab at Islamabad Model School (I-V) F-6/3, commonly known as Kohsar School. This initiative is part of Zong’s ongoing mission to provide smart education solutions to underserved communities across Pakistan.

Located in Kohsar Market, Islamabad, this school serves around 400 students, with over 70% belonging to marginalized communities. Despite challenges, the school plays a vital role in the capital’s public education system, with plans to introduce specialized spaces such as a Robotics Lab, Art Studio, and Tech Learning Centre.

The newly upgraded digital lab is equipped with state-of-the-art tools designed to support gamified and interactive learning. By creating a dynamic and engaging environment, the lab helps primary-level students; many of whom have limited prior exposure to technology, experience visual and interactive education.

Andleeb Aslam, official spokesperson for Zong, emphasized the initiative’s impact: “By integrating digital tools into the classroom, we are not only enhancing learning but also laying the groundwork for equitable access to digital opportunities, regardless of a child’s background.”

Through such efforts, Zong is ensuring that no child is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital age. By embedding digital education in underserved communities, the company is fostering social inclusion, gender equality, and long-term community upliftment. As Kohsar School continues to expand and upgrade its infrastructure, sustained partnerships like this remain crucial in shaping a more inclusive and technologically empowered future.

