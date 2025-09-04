Zong Ends Jazz’s Long Reign as Most Complained-About Operator

For the first time, Zong has overtaken Jazz as the most complained-about telecom operator in Pakistan, according to official data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for July 2025.

The regulator reported receiving a total of 8,227 complaints from telecom consumers across multiple service categories during the month. Of these, 8,077 were addressed, reflecting an overall resolution rate of 98.18 per cent. PTA said the monthly data provides a snapshot of service quality and highlights recurring issues faced by subscribers.

Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) once again dominated the complaints chart, largely due to their vast subscriber base. Out of 7,408 complaints filed against CMOs, 7,308 (98.65%) were resolved.

Zong topped the list with 2,898 complaints, of which 2,851 (98.38%) were addressed. Jazz followed with 2,422 complaints, with a higher resolution rate of 99.01% as 2,398 issues were resolved. Telenor registered 1,157 complaints, addressing 1,142 (98.7%), while Ufone faced 909 complaints and resolved 895 (98.46pc).

Beyond mobile services, other segments also drew consumer dissatisfaction. Internet service providers (ISPs) accounted for 602 complaints, of which 566 (94.02%) were resolved. Complaints regarding basic telephony services stood at 188, with 174 (92.55%) addressed. Wireless local loop (WLL) operators received 29 complaints, all of which were resolved, achieving a 100% redressal rate.

PTA noted that while the majority of issues were addressed within specified timelines, the high volume of complaints reflects ongoing challenges in service quality, network performance, and customer support across operators. The authority said it regularly compiles and publishes this data to hold operators accountable and ensure consumer concerns are effectively resolved.

