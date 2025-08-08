Zong Engage Launches Clash Royale Azadi Tournament with PKR 50,000 Prize

Zong Engage, the gaming and e-sports platform by Zong 4G, has added Clash Royale to its tournament lineup, giving mobile gamers in Pakistan a new arena to showcase their skills. The launch comes with an Azadi Tournament offering a mega prize pool of Rs. 50,000 for top players.

The popular strategy-based mobile game, developed by Supercell, challenges players to build decks, deploy troops, and outsmart rivals in real-time battles. With its mix of card strategy and fast-paced combat, Clash Royale has already built a huge global following – and now Pakistani gamers can compete for local glory.

Azadi Tournament: More Than Just Matches

The Azadi Tournament promises more than casual play. Registered players will face off in a series of ranked matches where crowns earned in victories help them climb the leaderboard. At the end of the competition, top-ranked players will share the Rs. 50,000 prize pool.

The tournament is hosted entirely on Zong Engage, the telecom company’s dedicated gaming platform that has been actively promoting e-sports in Pakistan with regular competitions, live events, and community engagement.

How It Works

Step into the arena – Players register on the Zong Engage website.

Real-time battles – Matches take place live, with players competing to take down enemy towers.

Climb the ranks – Victories earn crowns, and crowns secure leaderboard positions.

Win big – The highest-ranking players walk away with cash prizes.

Boost for Pakistan’s Growing Mobile Gaming Scene

Industry watchers say the move could help fuel Pakistan’s fast-growing mobile gaming and e-sports sector, especially as tournaments with real cash rewards are still relatively new in the local market. By bringing an internationally popular title into a competitive local format, Zong Engage is aiming to capture both casual gamers and competitive players looking for recognition.

With mobile data speeds improving and gaming communities expanding, such initiatives could encourage more organized tournaments in the future, helping Pakistan catch up with regional e-sports markets.

The Clash Royale Azadi Tournament is now open for registrations at zongengage.com.pk/tournaments. Matches are already heating up, and for players ready to claim the crown, the arena awaits.

