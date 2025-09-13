PUBG Mobile continues to be one of the most popular battle royale games worldwide, and Pakistani gamers now have another big reason to get excited. Zong Engage has announced the Manhunt Series II Tournament 2025, giving local PUBG Mobile players the chance to test their skills, compete against the best, and win massive cash prizes.

Zong Engage PUBG Mobile Tournament 2025: Registration, Rules, and Rewards

For those new to the game, PUBG Mobile is a player-versus-player shooter where up to 100 players drop into a large battlefield. Everyone starts with no gear, and players must loot weapons, armour, and supplies while surviving in a shrinking safe zone. The goal is simple: outplay your opponents and be the last one standing.

How to Join the Tournament

Participation in the Zong Engage Manhunt Series II Tournament is open to all Zong Pakistan users, but there’s one requirement—players must be at least Level 35 in PUBG Mobile.

Here’s how to register:

Log in to Zong Engage using your Zong number: Zong Engage. Complete your tournament registration here: Registration Form. Once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation text. Team Captains must join the official Discord server: Join Discord. Captains also need to fill out the official Google form shared via registered numbers, Discord, and Esports communities.

Important: Character IDs cannot be changed after registration. Only registered IDs will be allowed in matches.

On match day, the Room ID and Password will be shared with players 7 minutes before the match starts. Players must use the latest PUBG Mobile update and follow the provided instructions to enter the private Engage Room. The authorities will remove the non-registered players immediately.

Tournament Schedule & Format

Game: PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Platform: Mobile

Mobile Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Format: Battle Royale (Squad-based)

Prize Pool

The Manhunt Series II offers one of the largest prize pools for PUBG Mobile tournaments in Pakistan. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

1st Place: PKR 250,000

PKR 250,000 2nd Place: PKR 150,000

PKR 150,000 3rd Place: PKR 100,000

PKR 100,000 4th Place: PKR 60,000

PKR 60,000 5th Place: PKR 40,000

PKR 40,000 6th Place: PKR 30,000

PKR 30,000 7th Place: PKR 20,000

PKR 20,000 8th Place: PKR 15,000

PKR 15,000 9th Place: PKR 15,000

PKR 15,000 10th to 16th Place: PKR 10,000 each

PKR 10,000 each FMVP Award: PKR 30,000

PKR 30,000 Grenadier Award: PKR 20,000

This means players won’t just compete for placement, but also for individual performance awards.

Rules & Fair Play

To ensure fair competition, players must follow strict rules:

Only Zong users can register.

Team Captains must handle all registrations.

Sharing the Room ID and Password with outsiders will result in disqualification .

. Any form of cheating, hacking, or offensive behaviour will lead to an instant ban .

. Official announcements, match schedules, and results will be posted in the Discord server.

If winners do not get the prize money within 7 days, they can contact Engage Support through the Zong Engage homepage.

Do You Participate?

The Zong Engage Manhunt Series II Tournament is more than just a gaming event—it’s a platform for Pakistani PUBG Mobile players to showcase their skills, connect with the gaming community, and win life-changing rewards. With a prize pool worth over PKR 7.5 million, the competition is set to be fierce and thrilling.

So, if you’re a PUBG Mobile fan and have what it takes to survive till the end, it’s time to squad up, register, and enter the battleground.

Good luck to all participants—may the best team claim the chicken dinner!