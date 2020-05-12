Socialize from the Comfort of Your Home with Zong Facebook Offer
Zong 4G has introduced an offer for its prepaid customers to stay connected all the time on Facebook. Keeping in mind the need of these users, Zong Facebook Offer will give you 6GB of data. Zong users can use this data on Facebook by uploading status, commenting and liking their loved one’s status. Not only this, but Zong users can also use this data by using Facebook Messanger.
Offered Incentives:
- 6 GB internet for Facebook only
How to Avail This Offer?
- Zong users can avail this offer by Dialing *250#
Price:
- The offer will cost Rs. 75 + tax
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Eligibility Criteria -> Prepaid GSM customers only
- The data resources can be utilized only on content types on Facebook, including Facebook Messenger.
- Auto-Recursive, with 7 day suspension period
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies
