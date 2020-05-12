Zong 4G has introduced an offer for its prepaid customers to stay connected all the time on Facebook. Keeping in mind the need of these users, Zong Facebook Offer will give you 6GB of data. Zong users can use this data on Facebook by uploading status, commenting and liking their loved one’s status. Not only this, but Zong users can also use this data by using Facebook Messanger.

Socialize from the Comfort of Your Home with Zong Facebook Offer

Offered Incentives:

6 GB internet for Facebook only

How to Avail This Offer?

Zong users can avail this offer by Dialing *250#

Price:

The offer will cost Rs. 75 + tax

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions: