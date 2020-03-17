Considering the current situation of the country many organization is now moving towards “Work From Home” capacity, where there may be several challenges that organization may come across, for connectivity and internet. That’s why Zong brings the fastest and cost-effective “Mobile Broadband Offers” that will definitely ease your organization to make critical decisions while not disturbing your business environment.

Zong Fastest & Cost-Effective ‘Mobile Broadband Offers’

Furthermore at this point of time organizations are also focusing in initiating “Awareness Campaigns for COVID-19” where ZONG takes it as a corporate social responsibility to help entities to make this possible in lower than standard charges for those promotional and awareness campaigns.

Zong is offering its Network platform to reach your targeted audience via our “SMS Campaigns or Business Voice Messaging Service.

Following are the details of Zong Mobile Broadband Offers:

Key Features:

1. 4G LTE / Super 3G speed

2. Plug n Play

3. Supports up to 10 Wifi devices such as Tablets, Laptops, Smartphones etc.

4. Connects to any power source (USB power socket, USB car deck etc.)

Financial:

Device Cost 4G Wingle 2000 4G WIFI device (Chargeable) 3000

Tariff for Mobile BroadBand Bundles are stated below:

Package Cost Package Volume 1,500 24GB 2,000 50GB 3,800 100GB 5,500 150GB 6,000 200GB 11,000 400GB 20,000 600GB

