Zong Franchise in Karachi Raided Over Illegal SIM Issuance

A Zong franchise in Karachi has come under serious scrutiny after authorities discovered illegal SIM issuance activities at its outlet. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), carried out the operation.

The raid took place at the Zong Franchise in Al Falah Society, Shah Faisal Colony. It followed a complaint lodged by the PTA Zonal Office in Karachi. During the raid, NCCIA officials seized suspicious devices believed to have been used in issuing SIMs illegally.

Three people were arrested on the spot, including the Franchise Owner and the Franchise Manager. An FIR has also been registered by NCCIA Karachi, and further investigations are ongoing.

This incident has put Zong’s franchise operations under the spotlight. While Zong is one of Pakistan’s leading telecom operators, the case highlights how misuse at the franchise level can damage the company’s reputation. It also raises concerns about the monitoring of franchises that are responsible for handling customer services and SIM distribution.

Illegal SIM issuance is a major problem in Pakistan, as it can lead to misuse in fraud, scams, and even criminal activities. The PTA has repeatedly warned telecom operators and their franchisees to follow strict guidelines. Zong, like other operators, is expected to ensure that its outlets comply with these regulations.

The PTA stressed that it remains committed to curbing such unlawful practices. It also stated that strict enforcement will continue to protect Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The raid in Karachi is a reminder that even major telecom brands like Zong must closely monitor their franchises. Customers are also being advised to buy SIMs only from authorised outlets that follow the PTA’s verification process.

This crackdown sends a clear message: telecom operators and their partners will be held accountable for any violation of SIM issuance rules.