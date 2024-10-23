Zong Franchises in Hot Water as PTA Targets Illegal SIM Providers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, has successfully conducted a series of raids targeting the illegal issuance of SIMs.

Four consecutive successful raids were carried out at various locations in Lahore, including two Zong Franchises on Ferozepur Road and Johar Town. During the raids, 7 suspected BVS devices, 3 mobile phones, 50 suspicious SIMs, and 1 laptop were recovered and confiscated by the FIA CCRC team as evidence.

The FIA arrested a key member of the group who had obtained the fingerprint scans. Four other individuals, including Franchise Managers, a Zong Business Development Officer (BDO), and a DSO, were also arrested. Two FIRs were registered by the agency and the FIA Cybercrime Wing is investigating the case.

The crackdown is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the menace.

