Zong Highlights Pakistan’s Telecom Infrastructure and Expands Partnerships at ITW 2025

Zong, represented the country at International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2025 in Washington D.C., joining over 2,000 organizations from more than 120 countries at this key global telecom event. The conference provided a platform for advancing connectivity, digital infrastructure, and telecom innovation worldwide.

During the event, Zong held strategic meetings with major telecom players including Oman Tel (ZOI), Orange Business, CMC Networks, China Mobile International, Etisalat, China Unicom, iBasis, Cybernet, DU, KDDI, Telarix, Exponentia Global, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Telecom Egypt. These discussions centered on strengthening collaborations in international voice, roaming, A2P SMS, ICT, and wholesale business, while reinforcing existing partnerships and exploring new opportunities.

A key focus for Zong was enhancing connectivity for Hajj pilgrims through partnerships with GCC-based operators. The company positioned itself as the exclusive network provider for Hajj pilgrims offering customized International Roaming and Internet Direct Dialing bundles during Hajj 2025.

Zong also showcased Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure, emphasizing its self-resilient nationwide network and international connectivity, including terrestrial routing into Afghanistan and China. The company highlighted its comprehensive service portfolio, covering ICT solutions, IPLC, IEPL, IP Transit, and VPN/GMPLS services over high-capacity media.

Additionally, Zong engaged with OTT service providers and SMS aggregators to expand its A2P SMS business. The discussions explored ways to improve message delivery efficiency and develop customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of partners, fostering long-term growth in this sector.

“At ITW 2025, Zong reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening global connectivity through resilient infrastructure and strategic partnerships. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration, we are driving digital innovation that empowers Pakistan and connects customers worldwide,” said Khurram Ishaq, Director of LDI and International Business at Zong.

