Zong Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Customer Service Center in Rawalpindi

Zong, has inaugurated its newly relocated and upgraded Customer Service Center (CSC) in Rawalpindi. The move highlights Zong’s customer-first commitment and expands its nationwide footprint.

Strategically located in the heart of Rawalpindi, the CSC is designed to deliver an enhanced and seamless customer experience. The facility boasts modern infrastructure, digital self-service kiosks, a high-value customer lounge, and a dedicated counter for senior citizens; reflecting Zong’s commitment to accessibility, convenience, and care for all customer segments.

The new center is equipped with cutting-edge tools and staffed by highly trained professionals to provide fast, efficient, and personalized services. This state-of-the-art facility raises service standards while reinforcing Zong’s focus on operational excellence and brand visibility in key urban centers.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Zong’s senior leadership, including Mr. Faheem Durrani, Regional General Manager (North), Mr. Tauseef ur Rehman, Director Sales and Distribution; Mr. Sajid Munir, Director Marketing and Mr. Farrukh Khurshid, Director OAS, alongside local stakeholders. The event highlighted the company’s vision of merging technology with empathy to build lasting customer relationships.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Faheem Durrani, Regional General Manager (North), stated: “At Zong, our customers are at the core of everything we do. The inauguration of our Rawalpindi Service Center underscores our commitment to delivering accessible, world-class service to our valued users.”

The upgraded CSC is part of Zong’s broader strategy to strengthen its physical service infrastructure alongside its digital transformation goals. By investing in high-impact customer touchpoints like the Rawalpindi center, Zong solidifies its leadership in innovation, service excellence, and inclusive growth in Pakistan.

