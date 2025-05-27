Zong Increases Price of Monthly Pro Max Plus to PKR 2200

In a recent update that has stirred conversations among mobile users, Zong 4G has increased the price of its popular Monthly Pro Max Plus package from PKR 2100 to PKR 2200. While the price hike is modest, users are now evaluating whether the added cost still justifies the bundle’s wide-ranging benefits.

The Pro Max Plus package is one of Zong’s most comprehensive offerings, combining telecom, entertainment, lifestyle perks, and even insurance coverage in a single monthly subscription. With mobile data usage on the rise and digital services becoming essential for daily routines, Zong’s package aims to provide a complete digital lifestyle solution.

What’s Included in the Pro Max Plus Plan?

The plan offers an impressive array of features:

200GB of Internet Data

2000 Off-net Minutes

20,000 Zong Minutes & SMS

These core features are tailored for heavy data users, frequent callers, and those who rely on robust connectivity for work, entertainment, or studies. It also includes:

Free Golootlo Discounts

Zong TV Access

Waada Insurance Protection

Why the price hike?

While Zong hasn’t officially released a statement explaining the price hike, industry insiders suggest it may be attributed to rising operational costs and inflationary pressures. Telecom companies in Pakistan have faced increasing network infrastructure and spectrum costs in recent months, and the adjustments in pricing reflect a broader trend across the sector.

