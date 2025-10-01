Travelling abroad often comes with the stress of expensive roaming charges. To make things easier for its customers, Zong 4G has launched a set of affordable roaming offers for those visiting Azerbaijan. These bundles include voice minutes, SMS, and mobile data, allowing travellers to stay connected with their loved ones back home while also accessing the internet for work, social media, and navigation.

Zong Introduces Affordable Azerbaijan Roaming Offers for Prepaid Customers

Here are the details of the packages that Zong offers to its users visiting Azerbaijan.

Voice + Data Roaming Bundles

For prepaid users who want an all-in-one package that includes calling, texting, and internet, Zong has introduced three Voice + Data Roaming Offers for Azerbaijan. These are designed to meet the needs of both short-term and longer stays:

30 Minutes, 30 SMS, and 1GB Data – Valid for 15 days at just 1,000+T

– Valid for 15 days at just 60 Minutes, 60 SMS, and 3GB Data – Valid for 30 days at 2,000+T

– Valid for 30 days at 90 Minutes, 90 SMS, and 5GB Data – Valid for 45 days at 3,000+T

These combined packages are ideal for travellers who need to balance everything — from staying in touch with family and friends to using mobile data for emails, video calls, or navigation.

Data-Only Roaming Packages

Zong also understands that many modern travellers prefer using apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, or Zoom for communication instead of traditional calls or SMS. For such users, the company has introduced data-only roaming packages:

1GB Data – Valid for 15 days at 500+T

– Valid for 15 days at 3GB Data – Valid for 30 days at 1,500+T

– Valid for 30 days at 5GB Data – Valid for 45 days at 2,000+T

These offers are perfect for those who depend heavily on mobile data to stay active on social media, browse the web, stream content, or navigate using Google Maps.

How to Activate the Offer?

To subscribe to any of these packages, you need to dial *4255#.

Terms and Conditions:

Government taxes apply

Subscriber must dial every number with country code to make calls while on roaming. This is also required for Pakistan while on roaming +9231X-XXX-XXX-X

Prepaid Customer needs to activate International Roaming services before leaving Pakistan.

Subscribers can visit Customer Service Center or Franchise to activate International Roaming services.

Before leaving Pakistan, subscribers can also request International Roaming activation by dialing 310. “310 will not work while on Roaming”.

While Roaming subscribers can contact helpline by dialing 0092-51-111-222-111 from any number.

Prepaid default tariffs are charged in Pakistani Rupees PKR

Calls are charged in minute or in per second basis dependent on Roaming Country / Region Tariff plan.

While on International Roaming, charges for calls made to Satellite and Premium numbers are not listed here and are generally more expensive than the respective International Call rates.

Incoming SMS on roaming is free of cost.

Fax facility will not work while on roaming.

