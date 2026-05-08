Zong Drops iPhone Series Price Starting PKR. 379,050, With 200GB Data and Free eSIM

Zong iPhone 17 series price drop is now official, and it comes with one of the most comprehensive device bundles a Pakistani carrier has offered on an Apple flagship in recent memory.

Pakistan’s third-largest mobile operator has announced a price reduction on the iPhone 17 series, with devices now starting from Rs. 379,050. The announcement, made via Zong’s official social media channels and in partnership with Mercantile, positions Zong as the most competitively priced carrier option for iPhone 17 buyers in Pakistan right now, and the bundle attached to the purchase makes the deal considerably more compelling than the price alone suggests.

What You Get With the Zong iPhone 17 Deal

The headline price of Rs. 379,050 is the starting point, but the full value of the offer lies in what comes bundled with the device.

Complete Bundle at a Glance

Benefit Detail Starting price Rs. 379,050 Monthly data 200GB Calls Unlimited per month SMS Unlimited per month Bundle duration 6 months (prepaid or postpaid) eSIM Free, for compatible iPhones Insurance Full phone coverage for 1 year Warranty 2 years Special gifts Available for early buyers Lucky draw Selected customers eligible Availability Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Zong Sales and Service Centres

The six-month bundle of 200GB data with unlimited calls and SMS is the element that most directly affects the total cost of ownership. At current market rates for comparable postpaid data bundles, six months of 200GB plus unlimited calls represents a significant added value that effectively reduces the real cost of the device for anyone who would be paying for that connectivity regardless.

One detail worth highlighting separately is the free eSIM, provided by Zong at no additional cost for compatible iPhone 17 models.

Pakistan’s eSIM infrastructure has been expanding steadily, and all iPhone 17 models support eSIM natively. For buyers who want the flexibility of dual-SIM capability without a physical SIM slot or who want to maintain their existing number while adding Zong’s 5G connectivity, the free eSIM is a practical addition that removes a common friction point in carrier switching.

Insurance and Warranty: The Protection Package

Beyond the connectivity bundle, Zong is offering a protection package that addresses two of the most common concerns for high-value smartphone purchases.

Full phone insurance for one year covers accidental damage and theft, a meaningful inclusion for a device starting at Rs. 379,050. Without insurance, a cracked screen or a theft incident on a flagship iPhone translates to a repair or replacement cost that can run into tens of thousands of rupees.

A two-year warranty extends coverage beyond Apple’s standard one-year hardware warranty, providing additional protection against manufacturing defects and hardware failures through the second year of ownership.

Together, the insurance and warranty package adds tangible financial protection that is rarely bundled into smartphone retail deals in Pakistan.

Early Buyer Benefits

Zong has also attached early buyer incentives to the offer, including special gifts and eligibility for lucky draws for selected customers. Specific gift details are available at Zong Sales and Service Centres, adding an additional reason to move quickly for buyers who were already considering an iPhone 17 upgrade.

The offer is currently available at Zong Sales and Service Centres in three cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Buyers can also contact Zong through its helpline at 310 or 111 222 111 or visit zong.com.pk for further details on the offer terms and bundle specifics.