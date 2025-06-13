Zong Join Hands with Axis Mall & Apartments in a Strategic Partnership for Smart Connectivity and Building Management Solutions

Setting a new precedent in connected urban development, Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, has partnered with Axis Mall & Apartments – V One Associates to deploy the country’s first fully integrated Building Management Solution in a high-rise mixed-use development.

Located in Faisal Town, Islamabad, Axis Mall & Apartments is a state-of-the-art 18-floor facility comprising residential apartments and commercial shops, now powered by Zong’s robust Fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) capabilities. As part of this collaboration, Zong will deploy a comprehensive fiber backbone throughout Axis Mall & Apartments, providing tenants with seamless Managed WiFi across all units.

The partnership also includes a dedicated Building Management System that delivers end-to-end infrastructure solutions tailored to the operational and technological needs of residents and businesses. An integrated application will further enhance the experience by allowing users to manage individual units, streamline tenant operations, and access a range of value-added digital services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Zong Business Solutions, stated:

“This collaboration with Axis Mall & Apartments is a testament to Zong’s commitment to innovation and digital excellence. While Zong has long been a leader in enterprise connectivity, this marks the first time we are delivering a unified Building Management Solution at this scale; making Axis Mall & Apartments a benchmark for future-ready buildings in Pakistan.”

Mr. Shafiq Afridi, CEO of Axis & Apartments, also added: “We’re excited to join hands with Zong, a name synonymous with innovation and connectivity. Through this partnership, Axis Mall & Apartments is set to become more than just a commercial hub; it will be a smart, tech-forward destination redefining urban living in Islamabad.”

With the support of China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), Zong is introducing intelligent infrastructure solutions that redefine modern urban spaces in Pakistan. The Axis Mall & Apartments partnership is a step forward in creating smart, sustainable communities powered by advanced connectivity and enterprise technology.

