Zong Launches Exciting New Features in My Zong App: Bundle Streak & Daily Rewards Game

Reinforcing its commitment to deliver new digital experiences, Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, has introduced two exciting new features in its flagship My Zong App designed to make digital engagement more rewarding and seamless for users across Pakistan.

My Zong App is leveling up your experience with two exciting new features! First, dive into the upgraded DAILY REWARDS GAME—now with a fresh design, smoother gameplay, and bigger prizes. Play up to four times a day for your shot at winning up to 5GB mobile data daily! Plus, don’t miss the all-new Bundle Streak—keep your subscription active and unlock exclusive discounts as loyalty rewards. With more ways to win and unbeatable rewards, Zong is making every day more thrilling and rewarding than ever. Start playing and streaking today

In a move to simplify user access, even users who aren’t logged in can now benefit from the My Zong App. The revamped interface allows customers to book services like 4G SIM orders, SIM replacements, and Mobile Broadband device requests; all without the need to log in.

Sharing his thoughts on the new features, Head of Marketing at Zong, Mr. Sajid Munir, said:

“At Zong, we’re excited to share new app updates that make your digital experience even more rewarding. A testament to our commitment to innovation, value, and an unmatched user experience. This is more than just an upgrade; it’s our promise to keep My Zong App Pakistan’s most rewarding, customer-centric telecom platform. Stay connected, play more, save more, and enjoy the best of Zong”

The launch of these new features underscores Zong’s continuous focus on leading customer-centric digital innovation, delivering solutions that not only meet today’s enterprise demands but also anticipate the evolving needs of tomorrow’s digital economy.

