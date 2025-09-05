Zong Launches Monthly Pro Global Package With 200GB Data and International Calling

Zong has introduced a new package called Monthly Pro Global, designed for heavy data users and frequent international callers. The plan bundles together mobile data, unlimited calls and SMS within Pakistan, and 100 international calling minutes that can be used to connect with over 150 countries.

Priced at Rs 2,500, the package aims to cater to customers who don’t want to worry about recharges or add-ons throughout the month.

Package Breakdown: What You Get for Rs. 2,500

The Monthly Pro Global plan is one of the most comprehensive bundles Zong has rolled out. Here’s what it offers:

Price: Rs 2,500

Internet Data: 200 GB (usable nationwide, including Wi-Fi hotspots)

International Calls: 100 minutes to over 150 countries

Off-Net Minutes: 2,000 minutes to other networks in Pakistan

On-Net Minutes: 20,000 Zong-to-Zong minutes

SMS: 20,000 messages to all local networks

Validity: 30 days (monthly cycle)

With this mix of local and international connectivity, the package positions itself as an all-in-one solution for users who need both heavy data and cross-border calling.

In an era where people are relying more on mobile data for everything from work meetings to video streaming, Zong is pitching Monthly Pro Global as a plan that eliminates the need for multiple top-ups.

The inclusion of international minutes also signals Zong’s intent to appeal to overseas connections, especially for Pakistanis with families abroad or businesses that need cross-border communication.

At Rs 2,500, it’s not the cheapest option on the market, but it’s designed for power users who want convenience and reliability in one bundle.

Terms and Conditions

This is a limited-time promotional offer .

Package details and subscription mechanics may change at any time without prior notice.

The offer can only be reactivated once it has expired.

For users who value convenience, global reach, and heavy data allowances, this package could be one of the most practical telecom deals of the year.

ALSO READ: Zong 4G Launches 371 Series SIM Starting from PKR 300: Here’s How to Get It Online