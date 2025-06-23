Zong Launches ‘OZ’, An AI Chatbot to Revolutionize Customer Experience

Zong 4G has officially launched OZ, its new AI-powered digital assistant, designed to make customer service smarter, faster, and more accessible for millions of users across Pakistan. With OZ now live on the My Zong app and other official chat platforms, Zong is aiming to reshape how telecom support is delivered in the digital age.

What is OZ?

OZ is Zong’s latest leap in customer care, an AI-powered chatbot capable of understanding natural language and delivering real-time assistance on a wide range of operator services. By integrating artificial intelligence, the telco hopes to reduce friction in customer interactions and minimize dependency on traditional helplines.

The chatbot has been trained on a wide variety of customer queries, ensuring that it doesn’t just respond with generic answers but tailors replies based on user needs.

Where to Find Zong OZ

Currently, users can access OZ through:

The My Zong app

Zong’s official website

Select chat windows on customer service portals

The interface is simple and familiar, making it easier even for non-tech-savvy users to ask questions and receive instant assistance.

A Step Toward Smarter Telecom

Zong’s Q1 2025 performance in the PTA Customer Service Report reflects a competitive edge in helpline accessibility, faster complaint resolution, and service activation, but also challenges in operator response times and billing complaint volume.

As the telecom market becomes more digital and customer expectations rise, tools like OZ will be crucial in elevating service levels. If Zong can scale and optimize its AI capabilities while tightening internal complaint tracking and call center workflows, it stands to become a front-runner in the next PTA survey cycle. The integration of AI into customer service is also expected to reduce call center traffic and operational costs while improving overall customer satisfaction.

While the current version of the chatbot is focused on telecom-related queries, Zong may eventually expand its role. Future versions could support product discovery, smart upselling, and even IoT integration for connected Zong services.