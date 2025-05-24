Zong Launches Pakistan’s First Fully Business-Ready Native Cloud Platform – Z SAIS Cloud

Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, officially launched its cloud services, Z SAIS Cloud, at an event held in Lahore. This launch reaffirmed Zong’s commitment towards its strategic vision of building a truly digital Pakistan. The event celebrated Zong’s fully business-ready, locally hosted cloud platform, featuring enterprise-grade performance and security, powered by AI capabilities.

Attended by the prominent members of Lahore’s business community, industry experts, and media representatives, the event garnered appreciation on its product presentations and the simplified experiences with Z SAIS Cloud’s one window console for activation of native cloud solutions. The event included testimonies from Z SAIS CLOUD’s current customers, reaffirming its robustness and business-ready, low latency features. A major highlight of the event was the successful signing of six on-stage partnerships, marking a significant step forward in collaborative cloud innovation. Adding some fun to the event, the guests immersed in an interactive activity showing off their prowess and eagerness to further digital transformation through cloud adoption.

Z SAIS Cloud offers a feature-rich native cloud platform with 40+ solutions across 7+ domains. It is a locally hosted, native cloud which converges activation of all services through a simplified, unified interface. Services such as Kubernetes, Firewall, WAF, Disaster Recovery, Backup Services, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, among others, can be activated in mere hours. Additionally, pricing is available in multiple currencies, including PKR, USD and RMB – a key differentiator unlike hyper-scalers.

It’s infrastructure is hosted locally with two availability zones; a Tier-3 certified data center in Islamabad and an international-standard-compliant facility in Lahore. Z SAIS Cloud is the only truly business-ready cloud platform in Pakistan, offering built-in capabilities across Compute, Storage, Business Continuity, Network & Security, etc. Z SAIS Cloud also offers Auto resource scaling as a built-in feature.

Mr. Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions at Zong, commented during the event: “Over the next decade, Pakistan is poised for a cloud revolution, with rapid adoption across public and private sectors driven by digital transformation and a growing need for scalable infrastructure. As global and local players invest in cloud ecosystems and telecom-cloud convergence reshapes service delivery, Zong is enabling this transformation in Pakistan through its evolving digital capabilities. With Z-SAIS Cloud, we’re empowering businesses to harness the full potential of digital innovation – positioning cloud as the backbone of Pakistan’s future economy.”

A key highlight of the launch event was Zong’s announcement of its commitment to ongoing innovation, with future investments planned in GPU-powered VMs, Database-as-a-Service, Big Data and AI-integrated solutions. The advancements position Z SAIS Cloud to become the most advanced and comprehensive cloud platform for Pakistan.

