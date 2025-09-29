Zong Launches Smart IoT Solutions for Industrial, Agricultural and Urban Infrastructure

Zong, has launched a new suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to support high-impact sectors scale at large. This phase expands Zong’s footprint beyond core connectivity into intelligent industrial, agricultural, and urban infrastructure, marking a pivotal step in its transformation journey toward industry-specific digital services.

The latest portfolio of Zong’s IoT solutions include world-class Industrial IoT Automation solutions such as inventory monitoring & refill automation, industrial energy efficiency tools, real-time production performance monitoring (GE & OEE), smart data centers for intelligent power, as well as cooling & uptime management. These solutions empower enterprises to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and build greener, more resilient operations.

In agriculture and climate tech, Zong is enabling sustainable farming and environmental management with IoT-powered soil monitoring, localized weather stations providing real-time data, and air quality monitoring; strengthening resilience for our farmers across the country.

In the urban domain, Zong’s Smart City solutions integrate digital infrastructure with citizen-centric services to enhance quality of life, service delivery, and sustainable growth. This all-in-one ecosystem transforms offices, commercial buildings, and mixed-use spaces into intelligent environments by optimizing energy, enhancing comfort, and simplifying control.

“With each new IoT solution, we are strengthening our role as a technology enabler,” said Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions at Zong. “Our purpose is to drive meaningful transformation by delivering customized, smart solutions that address real-world business needs.”

The move reinforces Zong’s long-term commitment to Digital Pakistan, where innovation is practical, scalable, and designed for impact. Zong is building a dynamic digital ecosystem that enhances resilience, intelligence, and security across Pakistan’s core sectors.

