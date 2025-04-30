Zong 4G has introduced the Triple Pro Max bundle, a comprehensive 3-month prepaid offer for users with extensive connectivity needs. The original price of the offer is PKR 6,600. However, if you subscribed through the MyZong app, you can get this offer for just PKR 5,000. You can get a lot of incentives after subscribing to this offer.

Subscribers of the Triple Pro Max bundle receive 200 GB of internet data per month, totalling 600 GB over three months, suitable for activities like streaming, browsing, and gaming. The package also includes 20,000 Zong-to-Zong minutes, 2,000 off-net minutes, and 20,000 SMS each month.

Zong Launches Triple Pro Max Bundle with 600GB Data and Massive Call Minutes

To activate the Triple Pro Max bundle, visit Zong’s official website. You can also subscribe to this offer through the MyZong app. The bundle is valid for 90 days, providing a long-term solution for users seeking consistent connectivity without the need for frequent renewals.

This offer is particularly beneficial for professionals, students, and individuals who rely heavily on mobile data and voice services. By consolidating substantial data, call minutes, and SMS into a single package, Zong 4G aims to deliver value and convenience to its customers.

Offered Incentives:

200 GB data/month

20,000 Zong-to-Zong minutes/ month

2,000 off-net minutes/month

20,000 SMS/month

Validity:

The offer is valid for 90 days.

Price:

The package will cost PKR 5000.

See Also: Get 12GB Free Data with Zong on Every Purchase of vivo V50 Lite 5G