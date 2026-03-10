Zong Leading the Era of Intelligent Connectivity for a Digital Pakistan

Pakistan is entering a new phase of digital transformation and Zong is at the forefront of this change. Zong, the country’s pioneering technology service enterprise and a subsidiary of the global telecommunications leader and world-class technology service enterprise China Mobile, has successfully acquired 5G spectrum in the auction conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. We are set to introduce a new generation of connectivity designed not just to be faster, but smarter, more responsive, and built for the digital future of Pakistan.

While the 5G license marks an important milestone for the telecom industry, the true differentiation will not be the license itself, but the experience delivered to customers. The newly acquired spectrum will not only enable the rollout of 5G services but will also significantly strengthen and expand Zong’s 4G network, delivering manifold faster speed, enhanced network quality and more reliable connectivity experience for millions of customers who continue to rely on 4G for their everyday digital needs. Backed by years of strategic investment in advanced network infrastructure, spectrum resources and a robust digital ecosystem, Zong is uniquely positioned to deliver Pakistan’s first truly seamless 5G experience for consumers, businesses, and industries across Pakistan. In line with this, the brand promise remains clear; to provide future-ready technology solutions to customers as and when they need them.

Zong’s leadership in digital innovation has been built through a carefully engineered, full-spectrum network strategy designed to deliver both coverage and performance. This approach ensures that customers benefit from consistent, reliable connectivity while experiencing the full power of next-generation technology. Zong’s 5G network will unlock new possibilities across every aspect of digital life. From immersive entertainment and high-definition streaming to real-time gaming, smart homes, cloud services and AI-enabled applications, customers will experience a level of connectivity that was previously unimaginable.

Beyond connectivity, Zong’s growing portfolio of digital services, platforms and applications will become even more powerful with 5G. Customers will experience enhanced performance across Zong’s digital ecosystem, including advanced entertainment platforms, digital lifestyle applications, cloud-based solutions and enterprise services. As the primary connectivity partner for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zong’s 5G deployment provides the critical infrastructure for industrial modernization. By integrating the Z SAIS Public Cloud, Intelligent Cloud Computing Center, Zong offers ISO-certified security standards and Tier III-certified AI-ready platform that enables Pakistani enterprises to compete on a global stage. This provides Infrastructure, Platform, and Software-as-a-Service capabilities and represents one of the most business-ready cloud ecosystems in Pakistan.

Zong has built one of Pakistan’s most technologically advanced telecom infrastructures, having 17,000+ cell sites, over 26,000-kilometer fiber-optic network, 53 million+ subscribers, including 44 million data users nationwide. The company also launched OZGPT, Pakistan’s first telecom-scale AI assistant delivering intelligent customer engagement across multiple channels and languages. These innovations position Zong as an enabler of smart cities, connected industries, digital health and intelligent transport systems.

Zong’s official spokesperson Nabila Yazdani stated, “Securing 5G spectrum is a historic milestone for Zong and for Pakistan. The launch of Zong’s 5G marks the beginning of a new era of technology for Pakistan, one defined by innovation, opportunity and limitless digital possibilities. With our advanced network, integrated intelligent ecosystem and unwavering commitment to technological leadership, Zong is proud to power the next era of Pakistan’s digital future. We are ready to deliver service quality experience defined by reliability, consistency, and customer-first innovation.”

This launch represents more than the introduction of a new technology. It reflects Zong’s long-standing commitment to realizing the vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan. Zong, the leading technology service enterprise will continue its aggressive, phased rollout to expand the 5G footprint far beyond the initial launch cities, ensuring that the benefits of high-speed, low-latency connectivity reach every corner of the country. Zong remains dedicated to bridging the gap between global innovation and local empowerment. The future of Pakistan is now live, and it is powered by Zong 5G.

