Zong network disruptions to mobile and data services affect nationwide users on Thursday. The issue, reportedly caused by the installation of a new Web Management System (WMS), left many users frustrated. Customers, including corporate clients, reported connectivity issues starting around noon, with some even facing complete blackouts.

Many Zong users took to social media to express their concerns, noting that the service quality had deteriorated noticeably. The telecom company did not issue an immediate public statement or clarification. However, Zong acknowledged the problem in response to customer complaints on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Moreover, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also did not comment on this issue.

Zong Network Disruptions Affect Users Nationwide Amid System Upgrades

Among the cities affected, Karachi seemed to experience the most severe disruptions. This was noteworthy since there were no reports of jamming activities, often deployed for security reasons, like those implemented in Islamabad ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also under communication restrictions, but Karachi had not been subjected to such measures, making the interruptions particularly puzzling.

Zong responded to users through its official X account, stating, “Our Network services are now back to normal. Sorry for the inconvenience caused earlier. We appreciate your patience and understanding. You should now be able to make calls, send texts, and browse seamlessly.” This response indicated that the issue had been resolved, but it came after a period of considerable disruption that affected both personal and business communications.

Zong, which holds about 26% of Pakistan’s cellular market share, is one of the country’s four major mobile service providers. The company later attributed the outages to ongoing work on its Web Management System (WMS). A company source revealed that the installation and testing of a content filtration system, part of the WMS upgrade, was in its final stages. This system is designed to enhance network security, including protection against cyberattacks.

A senior official from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also provided insight into the situation. The official mentioned that upgrades to content filtration and firewall systems were being implemented across various networks to ensure enhanced security. These upgrades willbe fully operational by the last week of October, which may lead to occasional disruptions until then.

Additionally, authorities have warned residents in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to expect more short-term service interruptions in the coming days. In Islamabad, these disruptions are likely related to security measures being put in place for the SCO meeting. Meanwhile, in KPK, certain areas might experience connectivity issues due to planned activities by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), a group recently banned by the government.

Zong’s network issues have largely been resolved. However, customers should remain patient as the final stages of the WMS installation and system upgrades continue. Authorities and telecom companies are assuring the public that any future interruptions will be temporary, with normal service expected to resume by the end of the following week.