Zong has introduced a new gaming bundle designed for mobile gamers who spend significant time on PUBG and Free Fire. This offer focuses on providing dedicated data for gaming along with added in-game benefits, making it an attractive option for users who want both connectivity and entertainment in one package.

The bundle offers a total of 15GB of data for a monthly price of Rs. 650. Out of this, 1GB is available as general-purpose internet data, while users can use the remaining 14GB specifically for gaming. Users can sue this data only for playing PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. By separating gaming data from regular internet usage, the package ensures that users can enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about exhausting their main data balance.

Zong Offers Affordable 15GB Gaming Bundle for PUBG and Free Fire Players

In addition to data, the bundle also includes 60 UC vouchers, which add further value for gamers. UC, or Unknown Cash, is the in-game currency used in PUBG Mobile. Players can use these credits to purchase various items from the in-game store, including character skins, weapon upgrades, and other customization features. This makes the bundle not just a connectivity solution but also a way to enhance the gaming experience directly within the game.

The process of using UC vouchers is simple and user-friendly. After purchasing the bundle, users can follow a promo code-based journey to redeem their UC. Once redeemed, the currency becomes available in their PUBG Mobile account, allowing them to spend it on items of their choice. This integration of telecom services with in-game rewards reflects a growing trend where mobile operators are tailoring their offerings to match user interests, particularly in the gaming sector.

The bundle is valid for one month, giving users a fixed period to utilize both the data and the included rewards. However, it is important to note that any usage beyond the allocated data will be charged at an out-of-bundle rate of Rs. 1 plus tax per MB. This makes it important for users to manage their data consumption carefully, especially if they rely on the bundle for both gaming and general internet use.

How to Activate the Offer?

Zong users can activate this bundle through the My Zong app or from the website.