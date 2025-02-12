Zong Offers Huge Discounts on Top Bundles on Purchase of New SIM
Zong 4G has launched an exciting new SIM offer, giving users a chance to enjoy massive discounts on its top five bundles. Customers can now get up to 50% off on selected packages exclusively through the My Zong App. This limited-time promotion allows users to stay connected at unbeatable prices while enjoying high-speed internet, extensive call minutes, and SMS benefits.
Zong Offers Huge Discounts on Top Bundles on Purchase of New SIM
1. Zong Monthly Supreme Offer
- Original Price: PKR 1300
- Discounted Price: PKR 500
- Internet: 20GB
- On-Net Minutes: 5000 Zong Minutes
- Off-Net Minutes: 500
- SMS: 5000
- Validity: Monthly
2. Zong Monthly WhatsApp Offer
- Original Price: PKR 330
- Discounted Price: PKR 150
- Internet: 4GB (WhatsApp only)
3. Monthly Digital Offer
- Original Price: PKR 2000
- Discounted Price: PKR 999
- Internet: 100GB
- On-Net Minutes: 10,000 Zong Minutes
- Off-Net Minutes: 1000
- SMS: 10,000
- Validity: Monthly
4. Weekly Azadi Offer
- Original Price: PKR 560
- Discounted Price: PKR 300
- Internet: 60GB
- On-Net Minutes: 60,000 Zong Minutes
- Off-Net Minutes: 600
- SMS: 60,000
- Validity: Weekly
5. Zong Weekly HLO Offer
- Original Price: PKR 420
- Discounted Price: PKR 199
- Internet: 15GB
- On-Net Minutes: 5000 Zong Minutes
- Off-Net Minutes: 100
- SMS: 5000
- Validity: Weekly
How to Get the Discount:
New customers can get these discounts by purchasing a new Zong SIM and subscribing to any of the above bundles through the My Zong App. With significant savings and large data volumes, this offer is perfect for both casual and heavy users.
For more details and updates, customers can join the Zong 4G WhatsApp Channel and never miss an exciting deal!
See Also: Zong Introduces Its Official WhatsApp Channel for Customers
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!