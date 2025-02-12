Zong 4G has launched an exciting new SIM offer, giving users a chance to enjoy massive discounts on its top five bundles. Customers can now get up to 50% off on selected packages exclusively through the My Zong App. This limited-time promotion allows users to stay connected at unbeatable prices while enjoying high-speed internet, extensive call minutes, and SMS benefits.

Zong Offers Huge Discounts on Top Bundles on Purchase of New SIM

1. Zong Monthly Supreme Offer

Original Price: PKR 1300

Discounted Price: PKR 500

PKR 500 Internet: 20GB

20GB On-Net Minutes: 5000 Zong Minutes

5000 Zong Minutes Off-Net Minutes: 500

500 SMS: 5000

5000 Validity: Monthly

2. Zong Monthly WhatsApp Offer

Original Price: PKR 330

Discounted Price: PKR 150

PKR 150 Internet: 4GB (WhatsApp only)

3. Monthly Digital Offer

Original Price: PKR 2000

Discounted Price: PKR 999

PKR 999 Internet: 100GB

100GB On-Net Minutes: 10,000 Zong Minutes

10,000 Zong Minutes Off-Net Minutes: 1000

1000 SMS: 10,000

10,000 Validity: Monthly

4. Weekly Azadi Offer

Original Price: PKR 560

PKR 560 Discounted Price: PKR 300

PKR 300 Internet: 60GB

60GB On-Net Minutes: 60,000 Zong Minutes

60,000 Zong Minutes Off-Net Minutes: 600

600 SMS: 60,000

60,000 Validity: Weekly

5. Zong Weekly HLO Offer

Original Price: PKR 420

Discounted Price: PKR 199

PKR 199 Internet: 15GB

15GB On-Net Minutes: 5000 Zong Minutes

5000 Zong Minutes Off-Net Minutes: 100

100 SMS: 5000

5000 Validity: Weekly

How to Get the Discount:

New customers can get these discounts by purchasing a new Zong SIM and subscribing to any of the above bundles through the My Zong App. With significant savings and large data volumes, this offer is perfect for both casual and heavy users.

For more details and updates, customers can join the Zong 4G WhatsApp Channel and never miss an exciting deal!

