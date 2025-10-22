Zong Reduces Price of Monthly Social and YouTube Offer to PKR 500

Zong reduces the price of its “Monthly Social and YouTube Offer.” Initially, the package cost PKR 700. However, now you can subscribe to this offer for just PKR 500.

This plan provides 20GB of data, allowing you to scroll through your favourite social media feeds, share updates, and watch YouTube videos without worrying about exceeding your data limit.

Additionally, the offer includes 100 off-net minutes for occasional calls outside the Zong network. You will also get 500 Zong minutes for staying in touch with loved ones on the same network. All this comes at a consumer price of PKR 500, making it a great value proposition for those who prioritize social media and YouTube within their mobile data usage.

You can subscribe to this offer by dialing *6001#. You can also download MyZong app to subscribe to this offer through the app.

Offered Incentives:

20GB internet

100 off-net minutes

500 on-net minutes

500 SMS

How to Subscribe to This Offer:

Dial *6464#* OR *6001# OR send SMS Sub ‘mspl’ to 6464. You can also subscribe to this offer through MyZong App

Offer Validity:

This offer is valid for a month.

Price:

This offer will cost you around PKR 500.

Terms and Conditions:

An Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 15% applies to every recharge.

Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% applies to usage (if applicable)

There are no call set-up charges.,

