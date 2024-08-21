Zong Saudi Arabia International Roaming Bundles – Details & Activation
Zong 4G offers a variety of international roaming bundles for its customers traveling to different parts of the world. These packages offer voice, SMS, and data, with validity periods spanning from 15 to 45 days. For users making trips to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage or any other reason, Zong offers 3 prepaid voice and data bundles along with 3 data roaming offers.
Zong Saudi Arabia International Roaming Bundles
|Bundle
|Validity
|Price (PKR + Tax)
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (30 Mins, 30 SMS, 1 GB)
|15 Days
|1700 + tax
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (60 Mins, 60 SMS, 3 GB)
|30 Days
|4200 + tax
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (90 Mins, 90 SMS, 5 GB)
|45 Days
|6600 + tax
|Data Roaming Offer 1 GB
|15 Days
|1200 + tax
|Data Roaming Offer 3 GB
|30 Days
|3300 + tax
|Data Roaming Offer 5 GB
|45 Days
|5400 + tax
How to Activate?
Dial *4255# or visit Zong’s official website to subscribe to these offers.
Terms & Conditions:
- Government taxes apply.
- Subscribers will have to dial every number with a country code to make calls while roaming.
- Prepaid customers will be required to activate International Roaming services before departing Pakistan.
- Subscribers will have to visit the Customer Service Center or Franchise or dial 310 to activate International Roaming services.
- M Roaming subscribers can contact the helpline by dialing 0092-51-111-222-111 from any number.
- Prepaid default tariffs are charged in PKR.
- Calls are charged on a minute or per-second basis and it depends on the Roaming Country and Region Tariff plan.
- While on International Roaming, charges for calls made to Satellite and Premium numbers are generally more costly than the respective International Call rates.
- There are no charges for incoming SMS on roaming.
PTA Taxes Portal