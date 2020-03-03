Enjoy Zong Shandaar Daily Offer in Just Rs. 14

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Mar 3, 2020
Zong Shandaar Daily Offer

Zong Shandaar Daily offer is not a new offer. Zong has revised this offer. Now after subscribing to this offer, you will get unlimited on-net minutes, 800 SMS and 50 MB mobile data. Those who are interested in this offer can avail this offer in just Rs. 14 + tax.

There are two ways to subscribe to this offer. You can dial *999# to activate this offer. Or you can write “PAK” and send it to 5225. Moreover, this is not an auto-recursive offer. You need to subscribe to this offer again the next day.

Offered Incentives:

  • Unlimited calls to all Zong numbers
  • 800 SMS to all local mobile networks
  • 50 MB Mobile Internet

How to Activate the Offer:

  • Just dial *999#  to activate the offer. OR
  • write “PAK” and send to 5225

Price:

  • Zong Shandaar Offer is available in Just Rs 14 per day (inclusive of tax)

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one calendar day.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Subscription is valid for one calendar day. The offer will not be auto-recursive and will expire at midnight
  • Call set up of PKR 0.15 will be applicable on every call
  • This offer is for prepaid customers only

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
