Enjoy Zong Shandaar Daily Offer in Just Rs. 14
Zong Shandaar Daily offer is not a new offer. Zong has revised this offer. Now after subscribing to this offer, you will get unlimited on-net minutes, 800 SMS and 50 MB mobile data. Those who are interested in this offer can avail this offer in just Rs. 14 + tax.
There are two ways to subscribe to this offer. You can dial *999# to activate this offer. Or you can write “PAK” and send it to 5225. Moreover, this is not an auto-recursive offer. You need to subscribe to this offer again the next day.
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited calls to all Zong numbers
- 800 SMS to all local mobile networks
- 50 MB Mobile Internet
How to Activate the Offer:
- Just dial *999# to activate the offer. OR
- write “PAK” and send to 5225
Price:
- Zong Shandaar Offer is available in Just Rs 14 per day (inclusive of tax)
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one calendar day.
Terms and Conditions:
- Subscription is valid for one calendar day. The offer will not be auto-recursive and will expire at midnight
- Call set up of PKR 0.15 will be applicable on every call
- This offer is for prepaid customers only