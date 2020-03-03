Zong Shandaar Daily offer is not a new offer. Zong has revised this offer. Now after subscribing to this offer, you will get unlimited on-net minutes, 800 SMS and 50 MB mobile data. Those who are interested in this offer can avail this offer in just Rs. 14 + tax.

Enjoy Zong Shandaar Daily Offer in Just Rs. 14

There are two ways to subscribe to this offer. You can dial *999# to activate this offer. Or you can write “PAK” and send it to 5225. Moreover, this is not an auto-recursive offer. You need to subscribe to this offer again the next day.

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited calls to all Zong numbers

800 SMS to all local mobile networks

50 MB Mobile Internet

How to Activate the Offer:

Just dial *999# to activate the offer. OR

write "PAK" and send to 5225

Price:

Zong Shandaar Offer is available in Just Rs 14 per day (inclusive of tax)

Validity:

The offer is valid for one calendar day.

Terms and Conditions: