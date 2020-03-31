With Zong SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives
Zong has introduced a SIM lagao offer 2020. So, all those users who have not used their Zong SIM for 30 days are eligible for this offer. To get this offer, you need to dial *2244#. To avail this offer, you do not require any balance. However, you will get 100 SMS+ Zong minutes for next 60 days. Moreover, the users will also get 4000 MB for two months.
With Zong SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives
Offered Incentives:
- 6000 SMS (100 daily)
- 6000 Zong Minutes (100 daily)
- 4000 MB (2000MB / month)
How to Avail this offer:
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *2244#
Price:
- You do not require any balance to get this offer.
Validity:
- Zong users will get these incentives for 60 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is for prepaid handset subscribers only.
- Zong 20, Zong 30 and Zong Economy subscribers can avail this offer.
- Customers who have not used Zong SIM for last 30 days can avail this offer.
- The customers will get 100 Zong minutes and 100 SMS daily for a period of 60 days.
- Customers will get 2000 MBs on Day 1 and 2000 MBs on Day 31. Data incentive validity is 30 days and will not carry forward to next month.
- Incentive posted can be used after 4:00 AM.
- Subscriber will be eligible if he/she is 30+ days dormant (30 days to 360 days dormant).
- If customer has already avail reconnection then number will not be eligible for next 180 days.
- No Call Setup charges