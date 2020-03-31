Zong has introduced a SIM lagao offer 2020. So, all those users who have not used their Zong SIM for 30 days are eligible for this offer. To get this offer, you need to dial *2244#. To avail this offer, you do not require any balance. However, you will get 100 SMS+ Zong minutes for next 60 days. Moreover, the users will also get 4000 MB for two months.

With Zong SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives

Offered Incentives:

6000 SMS (100 daily)

6000 Zong Minutes (100 daily)

4000 MB (2000MB / month)

How to Avail this offer:

Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *2244#

Price:

You do not require any balance to get this offer.

Validity:

Zong users will get these incentives for 60 days.

Terms and Conditions: