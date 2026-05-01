Zong Special Bundles for Hajj Pilgrims

Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology service enterprise, has launched customized bundles for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity and uninterrupted communication for pilgrims throughout their sacred journey.

Zong ensures continuity through international roaming services, allowing pilgrims to continue using their existing Pakistan number while staying connected on Zong’s own network. With instant connectivity upon arrival at the airport, users can access communication services immediately and share important updates and cherished moments without disruption throughout their journey. A key highlight of these bundles is seamless WhatsApp-based communication in Saudi Arabia, enabling pilgrims to stay connected with family and loved ones on their existing Zong number without any additional setup.

The bundle portfolio features the Saudi Arabia IR WhatsApp Offer (1 GB for PKR 1,374), Mini Hajj Bundle (2 GB, 10 mins, 10 SMS for PKR 1,500), and the Super Hajj Bundle (5 GB, 20 mins, 50 SMS for PKR 3,000). For higher-usage customers, the Mega Hajj Bundle provides 10 GB of data, an additional 2 GB for WhatsApp, 60 minutes, and 60 SMS for PKR 5,500. All bundles are valid for 30 days, ensuring reliable, convenient and uninterrupted communication throughout the pilgrimage.

Khurram Ishaq, Head of International Business, Zong, stated:

“Supporting Pakistan’s pilgrims is a responsibility we hold close to our hearts. We’ve moved beyond standard offerings to design truly personalized bundles that reflect how families communicate today. By prioritizing seamless, high-speed access for the apps pilgrims rely on most, such as WhatsApp, we are addressing the modern traveler’s need for convenience and peace of mind. We are proud to serve as the bridge that keeps our customers connected to home, allowing them to remain fully focused on this journey of a lifetime.”

Zong users can conveniently subscribe to these special bundles through the Zong website, My Zong App, or by dialing 310.

Through these specially curated offerings, Zong continues to drive Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda through innovative solutions and services, ensuring uninterrupted communication and a seamless experience for pilgrims.

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