Zong Super card package is all in one offer. After subscribing to this offer you will get hundreds of Zong-Zong minutes, SMS and MBs. Not only this, but you will also be able to use WhatsApp for free. Moreover, you will also get 1 GB of data for YouTube only. Now stay connected with your loved ones for the whole month.

Here is How to Avail Zong Super Card Package

You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a code. Here is how you can get from this offer.

Offered Incentives:

  • 2500 Zong to Zong Minutes
  • 150 off-net minutes
  • 2500 SMS
  • 2500 MBs
  • 1 GB for YouTube
  • Free WhatsApp

How To Subscribe:

  • Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *50#
  • OR Dial *6464# and press 4

Price:

  • Zong Super card costs only Rs. 650

How To Un-Subscribe:

  • To unsubscribe any of the above bundle, simply dial *6464#, reply with the desired bundle to un-subscribe and reply with 3 to unsubscribe
  • You will then receive an SMS for confirmation of un-subscription
  • Also, you can send SMS to 6464 using the following commands

