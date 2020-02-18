Here is How to Avail Zong Super Card Package
Zong Super card package is all in one offer. After subscribing to this offer you will get hundreds of Zong-Zong minutes, SMS and MBs. Not only this, but you will also be able to use WhatsApp for free. Moreover, you will also get 1 GB of data for YouTube only. Now stay connected with your loved ones for the whole month.
You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a code. Here is how you can get from this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 2500 Zong to Zong Minutes
- 150 off-net minutes
- 2500 SMS
- 2500 MBs
- 1 GB for YouTube
- Free WhatsApp
How To Subscribe:
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *50#
- OR Dial *6464# and press 4
Price:
- Zong Super card costs only Rs. 650
How To Un-Subscribe:
- To unsubscribe any of the above bundle, simply dial *6464#, reply with the desired bundle to un-subscribe and reply with 3 to unsubscribe
- You will then receive an SMS for confirmation of un-subscription
- Also, you can send SMS to 6464 using the following commands
