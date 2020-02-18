Zong Super card package is all in one offer. After subscribing to this offer you will get hundreds of Zong-Zong minutes, SMS and MBs. Not only this, but you will also be able to use WhatsApp for free. Moreover, you will also get 1 GB of data for YouTube only. Now stay connected with your loved ones for the whole month.

Here is How to Avail Zong Super Card Package

You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a code. Here is how you can get from this offer.

Offered Incentives:

2500 Zong to Zong Minutes

150 off-net minutes

2500 SMS

2500 MBs

1 GB for YouTube

Free WhatsApp

How To Subscribe: Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *50#

OR Dial *6464# and press 4