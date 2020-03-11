Now Get 30GB with Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle
Zong has increased the incentives of its Super Weekly Max Bundle. With this offer, Zong users can now get 30 GB internet throughout the week. Now stay connected with your loved ones all the time. To avail this offer you need to pay Rs. 223+ tax. After subscribing to this offer, you will get 30 GB. Among them, 15 GB can only be used for Youtube only.
Now Get 30GB Internet with Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle
Offered Incentives:
With Super Weekly Max Offer, users will get
- 30 GB [10 GB + 5GB (4am – 4pm) + 15 GB Data for YouTube] for 7 days
How to Avail Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle:
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *220#
Price:
- To avail this offer, Zong users need to pay PKR 223+tax
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 7 days only.
Terms and Conditions:
- 10 GB YouTube volume also includes tapmad TV services
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies
- Rs. 1/MB out-of-bundle rate is applicable until bundle expiry after which customers will move to their respective base tariff
- Customers will first have to unsubscribe the offer by sending unsub nswp to 6464. After that customers can re-subscribe the offer by dialing *220#
- Zong customers will be charged again if they subscribe to the bundle twice