Now Get 30GB with Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle

Zong has increased the incentives of its Super Weekly Max Bundle. With this offer, Zong users can now get 30 GB internet throughout the week. Now stay connected with your loved ones all the time. To avail this offer you need to pay Rs. 223+ tax. After subscribing to this offer, you will get 30 GB. Among them, 15 GB can only be used for Youtube only.

Now Get 30GB Internet with Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle

Offered Incentives:

With Super Weekly Max Offer, users will get

30 GB [10 GB + 5GB (4am – 4pm) + 15 GB Data for YouTube] for 7 days

How to Avail Zong Super Weekly Max Bundle:

Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *220#

Price:

To avail this offer, Zong users need to pay PKR 223+tax

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days only.

Terms and Conditions: