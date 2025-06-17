Zong Supreme Hattrick Bundle: 3 Months of Connectivity for Just Rs 3,000
Zong has introduced an all-in-one offer for its prepaid customers – the Zong Supreme Hattrick Bundle. After subscribing to this offer, users will get uninterrupted access to the internet, calls, and SMS for a full 3-month duration. You can save Rs 1800 as the package is available for just Rs 3000.
Whether you’re a regular data user, someone who makes frequent calls, or relies on SMS for communication, this bundle brings everything together in a single, convenient package.
Each month, users will get 30GB of data and 600 off-net minutes. Moreover, they will also get 5000 SMS and on-net minutes. Overall, the package contains all the incentives that one could need.
What’s Included in the Zong Supreme Hattrick Bundle?
Here’s what users will get:
- 30GB of Internet (per month)
- 5,000 Zong-to-Zong Minutes (per month)
- 600 Off-net Minutes (to call other networks) (per month)
- 5,000 SMS to all networks (per month)
- Validity: 3 Months (90 Days)
This bundle is ideal for prepaid users who prefer a long-term solution without the need for monthly recharges.
Taxes and Charges
Customers should keep in mind the following charges:
- 15% Advance Income Tax (AIT) on every recharge
- 19.5% Sales Tax (GST) on usage (if applicable)
These taxes are applied as per government rules.
Our Thoughts:
The Zong Supreme Hattrick Bundle offers a great balance of internet, voice minutes, and SMS — all at an affordable one-time cost. With 3 months of uninterrupted service, it’s a perfect option for those looking for value, convenience, and reliability in one go. Just recharge with Rs. 3,000 and enjoy a seamless experience for 90 days.
