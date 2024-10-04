Zong Triple Supreme Plus Offer: Enjoy Big Benefits for 3 Months in Just One Payment!
Zong brings an exciting Triple Supreme Plus Offer, designed to deliver huge savings and unbeatable advantages for its prepaid customers. With just a one-time payment, Zong users can enjoy 30GB of data, 600 minutes to other networks, and a whopping 5,000 Zong minutes and SMS, all valid for whole three months. The offer is perfect for those looking for extended connectivity without the hassle of constant recharges. The cherry on top is that it comes with a savings of Rs. 900! Isn’t it amazing? So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to this offer right now.
Zong Triple Supreme Plus Offer: Offered Incentives
- 30GB of Mobile data
- 600 Other Network minutes
- 5,000 Zong minutes
- 5,000 SMS
All this comes with the convenience of a one-time subscription, covering three months of usage!
How to Subscribe?
It’s quite simple. Just pay the bundle cost upfront and enjoy the offer for three months via My Zong App or JazzCash/Easypaisa. No auto-renewal, no hidden charges – just straightforward savings.
Charges
The price of this amazing package is Rs 3000 + Tax.
Bundle Usage Details
Dial *102# (Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry)
Terms and Conditions
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) of 15% on every recharge.
- Sales Tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save Rs. 900 and enjoy three months of triple benefits with Zong’s Triple Supreme Plus Offer. Subscribe now and enjoy big benefits for 3 months in just one payment.
