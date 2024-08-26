Zong Trolled on Social Media for its High Speed Internet Claims

Zong 4G recently posted a promotional video on its official Instagram page, claiming that its internet is the solution to common connectivity issues like buffering movies, delayed emails, dropped Zoom calls, etc. However, the post quickly backfired, as users flooded the comments section with criticism.

One user said, “It’s a lie. When there’s a power outage or if you’re on the ground floor of any house, Zong’s internet doesn’t work.” Another user sarcastically called it the “joke of the day,” while one quipped, “Your video is already buffering.” The complaints didn’t end there. Another user commented, “A single message can’t be sent on Zong, so how will social media run smoothly?”

In addition, one long-time customer also expressed deep dissatisfaction, saying, “I have been using @zong.official for the last 6 years but now I find it too cheap and useless… going to switch to another telecom company.” There were many more as you can see in the given images.

The negative feedback shows that the loud claims of the company have little to do with reality. Zong must act with caution and try to provide the best possible services if it wants to maintain its customer base.

