Zong Twists the Facts in its New Media Campaign

Zong has claimed to be the first and only network to cross 14 million 4G subscribers in their recent media campaign. The claim is quite misleading as the real story behind the scene is that Jazz 4G also has 14 million+ 4G subscribers. The detailed data is available on the PTA’s website which gives a clear picture.

While in the recent Zong’s ad, the telecom company is highlighting that it is leading the other telecom companies by crossing 14 million 4G subscribers. For our readers, we are sharing some graphs below (Taken from PTA’s website) that will definitely make things clear and will communicate the reality and facts.

Zong’s new media Campaign on false facts

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, in Pakistan the number of 3G and 4G users reached 73.26 million by end-October while 74.33 million by end-November. On other hand, the number of mobile phone users reached 162.98 million by end-October while number of users of mobile phone in Pakistan reached 164.027 million by end-November that is showing an increase of 1.047 million during the said period.

The total number of users of Jazz 3G reached 12.047 million by end-November compared to 12.255 million by end-October, which shows a decrease of 0.208 million. While on other hand the subscribers of Zong 3G decreased from 7.751 by end-October to 7.633 million by end-November.

When it comes to 4G subscribers, it has been observed that number of Jazz 4G users increased from 13.821 by end-October to 14.505 million by end-November 2019. On other hand the number of users of Zong 4G increased from 14.221 million by end-October to 14.702 million by end-November.

The detailed data on PTA’s website is a solid proof that not only Zong but Jazz also has crossed the 14 million 4G subscribers mark. So, one wonders why a strong market player like Zong decided to go for false marketing.

Recommended Reading: Jazz Debunks 5G Video Call Claim [VIDEO]