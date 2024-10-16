Zong Unveils UAE Super Data Bundle for Travelers

Zong 4G has introduced its latest International Roaming (IR) UAE Super Data Bundle, offering 2 GB of data for just Rs. 999 + tax. This bundle allows users to stay connected with their loved ones without the hassle of searching for local SIM cards or worrying about excessive roaming charges.

Users must dial numbers with the country code (+9231X-XXX-XXX-X) to use Zong services while roaming. Prepaid customers will have to activate international roaming before leaving Pakistan. It can be done by visiting a Zong Customer Service Center or Franchise, or by calling 310 from Pakistan.

Subscribers can also contact the Zong helpline by dialing 0092-51-111-222-111 while roaming. Prepaid tariffs are charged in PKR and charges for calls made on satellite and premium numbers are generally higher than standard rates. Incoming SMS on roaming is free of cost, however, fax services are unavailable while roaming.

This new bundle provides excellent value for money and presents a great opportunity for travelers needing consistent mobile data in the UAE. Users can dial *4255# to subscribe to the IR UAE super data bundle.

