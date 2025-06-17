Zong Wins ‘Best Digital Campaign (TikTok)’ at Pakistan Digital Awards 2025 for My Zong App Campaign

Zong, has been honored with the Best Digital Campaign (TikTok) award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025.

Recognized as one of Pakistan’s most credible platforms for digital excellence, the Pakistan Digital Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry leaders, and celebrates the innovation that delivers both creative resonance and tangible positive outcomes. More than just an accolade, this award reinforces the brand’s strategic direction and strengthens the market positioning of Zong as a frontrunner in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. It reflects how the company is delivering on its brand promise of “Let’s Get Digital”, not just in words, but through measurable impact and effective use of platforms that matter to today’s audiences.

At the heart of the campaign was the notion of bringing convenience closer to users; seamlessly, intuitively, and at scale. By harnessing the immersive potential of TikTok’s short-form content and pairing it with Google UAC’s algorithmic targeting, Zong positioned My Zong App as more than just a utility, it became a daily digital companion for millions.

The campaign’s success was further amplified on the global stage when it was spotlighted in an official TikTok case study, a testament to its exceptional execution and measurable business impact.

Sajid Munir, Head of Marketing at Zong, shared his thoughts on the win: “We are grateful to the Pakistan Digital Awards for this recognition. This award is a meaningful milestone that reflects not only on our belief in bold storytelling, but also on our efforts towards user-first thinking, and smart, locally grounded innovation. Our team’s passion for reimagining digital experiences continues to shape how millions engage with technology every day.”

This recognition reaffirms Zong’s ongoing journey to transform Pakistan’s digital landscape, where intelligent solutions, high-impact campaigns, and inclusive access go hand in hand. With every milestone, Zong remains committed to crafting experiences that are not only efficient, but also empowering, intuitive, and uniquely relevant to the evolving needs of the Pakistani user.

