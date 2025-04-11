Zong’s Cashback Offer Draws Backlash Amid Growing Discontent Over Poor Service

Zong 4G recently launched a promotional campaign in partnership with JazzCash, offering users a Rs. 50 discount on the WhatsApp Prime package (now Rs. 230) and Rs. 100 cashback on the Monthly Pro Max Plus package, bringing its cost down to Rs. 2100. While the telecom operator touts this as a “double savings” opportunity, public sentiment on social media tells a different story.

The post, shared on Zong’s official Facebook page, has attracted a wave of negative feedback from users frustrated with network reliability and rising package costs. Several users criticized the offer as superficial, arguing that discounts mean little when the basic service is subpar. “Very poor network and overpriced packages,” wrote one user, expressing a preference for competing services.

Numerous commenters complained about signal issues in rural and semi-urban areas. One user from Uch Sharif highlighted the complete lack of Zong coverage in the nearby village of Habibabad Gumani, pointing out how this connectivity gap disrupts students and remote workers.

Others accused Zong of unchecked price hikes. “The package that started from Rs. 1600 has now crossed Rs. 5000,” lamented one user. Another called the company “exploitative” and claimed to have switched providers months ago.

Despite a few positive responses appreciating the cashback offer, the overall response remains critical. Users called for a boycott, demanded revised pricing, and questioned the inconsistency in regional rates. As Zong continues to roll out offers, it faces mounting pressure to address not just affordability but the underlying issues of network quality and regional parity.

Also read:

Zong 4G Elaqai Gaanay Offers: Celebrate Regional Music with Koyal Service