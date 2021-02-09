During pandemic, Zoom received a lot of fame among the officials and non-officials as a serious meeting application for businesses. The app become one of the most-used services in a very short span and people who wants to have a face-to-face virtual conversation, started to appreciate the app. Due to the huge appreciation from the masses, the company got encouraged and has started to add more fun stuff, like weird backgrounds, to use for online family gatherings, friend chats, and for business meetings.

Now, the company has introduced a feature called Studio Effects that allows users to add a variety of eyebrows, facial hair, and lip color to their video image during Zoom sessions.

Zoom Adds Facial Effects

At the moment, only selected users can use the app as it is still in beta. But you can access it by checking your settings right now.

In order to access it, click on the arrow next to “Stop Video” at the bottom of your Zoom screen. From there select “Background & Filters” and look for “Studio Effects (Beta)” in the lower right-hand corner.

After completing the process, you can affect any look accordingly. You can try Groucho Marx eyebrows or a villainous goatee or bright green lipstick. All these features are there, if you want to try. Moreover, you can also set your facial effects for official meeting as well as for non-official meeting.

