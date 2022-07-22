Zoom Extends end-to-end encryption to its cloud phone system

Zoom is trying to make its platform more swift and secure and in an effort to do so it is expanding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to its other services as well. Among the Zoom services which are going to get E2EE, Zoom Phone is the first one. It is a cloud phone system which will allow users switch to end oy end subscription during one-on-one calls. When users will switch this feature on, all the calls will be secure with cryptographic keys that can be accessed by just calling and receiving devices. The E2EE status can be verified by sharing the code with the person you are talking to.

You’ll be able to verify the E2EE status by sharing a security code with the other person. Currently, the app allows enabling E2EE on Zoom phone calls that are done between users having same company Zoom account. They can either use desktop app or mobile app to access this feature and will also be able to stop call recording that automatically set up along with this feature. For helping users to activate this feature on calls, account owners and admins will have to enable E2EE through web portal.

Zoom Cloud Phone System – The next Destination for E2EE

Other than this, End to End encryption will also be made available in breakout rooms. Breakout rooms let users have smaller discussions that kick start from group meetings. Each room can have its own breakout room will have its own encryption key. But for this as well, account owners and admins would have to enable this feature for their users.

Zoom, the video conferencing app had started rolling out E2EE for meetings back in 2020 just after the company got extremely popular due to covid-19. Initially E2EE was offered to paid accounts only, but upon receiving criticism, it started offering it for everyone.

